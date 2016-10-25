As many as 80 students suffered minor injuries when the compound wall of the Payyoli Government Higher Secondary school collapsed on them while they were watching the shooting of a Malayalam movie on Monday.

Police officials from Payyoli station said the compound wall, which was in a weak condition, crashed around 1.30 p.m. when the students in large numbers tried to climb on it during their attempt to have a closer look at the shooting.

Three students, who reportedly suffered minor fractures, were taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. All the other students were taken to the government hospitals in Meladi and Koyilandy.

Hospital sources said the majority of the students were administered first aid and left the hospital.