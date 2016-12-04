Fire at south Kolkata shopping mall, no casualty

more-in

A fire broke out at the largest shopping mall in South Kolkata on Sunday morning.

At around 9.15 am smoke was spotted from the South City mall's food court on fourth floor and it is suspected that the blaze started from the area.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee claimed that there is no casualty so far.

"Fire fighters have spotted the source of the blaze and hopefully the fire will be brought under control soon," he said. As of now 21 fire engines have reached the spot.

An eye witness said that she was inside the mall to watch a movie but they all were asked to leave as the reached the auditorium. "We came out in a systematic way, there wasn't any rush or panic but many people were still inside the mall," she said.

"There was lot of smoke inside but I have not seen any fire," she said.

Panic spread in the housing complex on Sunday morning and the residents were evacuated. According to the Fire Brigade officials the viewers who arrived for the morning show at the multiplex were also safely evacuated.

Police has cordoned off the area and the stretch of the road in front of the mall was closed. Firefighters are facing difficulty in reaching the source of the blaze due to the thick black smoke, the officials said.