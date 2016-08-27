Ward 168

Some are aggrieved about not having received relief despite bearing the brunt of the December deluge.

Ullagaram, which was once a part of Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam Municipality and falling under Ward 168, suffers from the usual problems of blocked and open stormwater drains, mosquito menace and narrow roads.

This division that covers 1.4 sq.km. has a mix of both well-planned residential layouts in MacMillan Colony and not-so-planned layouts in Alwar Nagar.

While residents of this ward seem satisfied with the system of garbage collection in their localities, there are those who are aggrieved about not having received any flood relief despite suffering the December deluge.

R. Balachander, Secretary, MacMillan Gowri Colony Residents Welfare Association, said that as far as their localities — which covers six streets — are concerned, the merger to the Chennai Corporation has helped in getting good roads, closing of the open stormwater drain with slabs, installation of new LED street lights and better garbage collection.

However, despite these improvements in the civic infrastructure, the main grievance of the residents here is flooding. D. Jothi Ramalingam, office bearer of the MacMillan Gowri Colony Residents Welfare Association, attributed last year’s flooding to blocks in the stormwater drains at several places which caused havoc in the area.

He also stressed on the need for widening the Veerangal Odai and cleaning the water channels ahead of the monsoons to prevent flooding.

V. Rama Rao, social activist from Nanganallur, suggested the linkage of the drainage system to the wide water channel flowing in to the Veerangal Odai, located on the perimeter of Lakshmi Nagar, to prevent flooding in areas around Nanganallur area including Lakshmi Nagar, MacMillan Colony, Gowri Colony and Alwar Nagar.

J. Manikandan, Councillor of the Ward, said that after the inclusion of Ullagaram with the Chennai Corporation several important civic works, including roads, stormwater drain and footpaths had been carried out for Rs. 30 crore in the past five years.

About widening of Veerangal Odai to prevent flooding, he said the channel has been desilted and the bunds strengthened at a cost of Rs. six crore.