Tributes paid to Bharathiyar and M.S. Subbulakshmi

Vy.Tha.Ra. Moorthi flanked by Bhagavojas Streets Residents Welfare Association president K. Kannan on the left and BY Senior Citizens Welfare Association (Chromepet-East) secretary, Meenakshi Sundaram, on the right.

Residents of Netaji Nagar, Chromepet, paid rich tributes to two legendary personalities — poet Subramania Bharathi and singer M.S. Subbulakshmi — to mark their birth and death anniversaries respectively.

The event was organised by the Senior Citizens Welfare Association (Chromepet-East) and Bhagavojas Streets Residents Welfare Association to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of the poet and the 14th death anniversary of singer, on December 11 at Bharathi Street, Netaji Nagar, Chromepet.

Vy. Tha. Ra. Moorthi, motivational speaker and spiritualist, spoke about the commonalities between the two greats. Both were child prodigies. “While the Ettayapuram-born Subramanian got the title ‘Bharathi’ at the age of 11, Madurai Shanmugavadivu Subbulakshmi made her first vocal performance at the age of 11. While the former, despite living in poverty, wrote against the British rule instilling patriotism in people, the latter returned crores of rupees that she earned during her career to the poor and the needy,” Moorthi said.

On the occasion, social activist Meenakshi Sundaram urged youngsters to take part in spiritual activities to cultivate positive traits. “Without devotion, there cannot be nation-building,” he said.