More than 800 delegates participated in the two-day International Conference on Health Insurance ‘Bonne Sante ’16’, organised at Mahabalipuram, to discuss the challenges and solutions for achieving universal health coverage through insurance and learning experience of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and convergence of national health insurance with state health insurance.

Inaugurating the conference on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, urged the delegates to provide suggestions for improving the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). While its scope had been vastly improved during the previous term, suggestions could help enhance the number of beneficiaries and services too.

The expected outcome of the conference is to lay down a clear road map for achieving Universal Health Coverage and providing quality Universal Healthcare through effective reforms.

The learnings of the conference will be incorporated into the upcoming tender for CMCHIS. The conference topics are based on three main themes — Improving CMCHIS, Expanding CMCHIS and Strengthening Public Health Systems.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint-Secretary, K. Rajeswara Rao called for the State government’s co-operation in implementation of Universal Health Insurance Plan, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan urged the participants to discuss various topics in depth with an aim of benefitting the poor, which is the main aim of CMCHIS. Additional Chief Secretary, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Mohan Pyare said that Indian systems of medicine should be included in the purview of medical insurance schemes.

National Health Mission Chairman and Managing Director Darez Ahamed also explained the key features of the scheme.