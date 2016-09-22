Under fire from some pro-Jallikattu groups for being the brand ambassador of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth has clarified that her role will be confined to ensuring safety of animals used in movies.

A statement released on her behalf on Tuesday said she would monitor whether filmmakers use real animals or their animated versions in their movies before giving certification.

“Since Soundarya is well-acquainted with computer graphics, the Animal Welfare Board of India has appointed her as brand ambassador to monitor movies. She will ensure the safety of animals used in the films,” the statement said.

It said the current role is apt for Ms. Soundarya considering her in-depth knowledge in animation.

Some pro-Jallikattu groups had protested against her association with the organisation that was instrumental in getting the SC to ban Jallikattu, a popular bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

