Expressing his condolence to the family of Vignesh, a cadre of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, who committed self-immolation in protest against the attack on Tamils, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi said such extreme steps are unacceptable.
“One should live and fight for a cause. Sacrificing one’s life is a tragedy and unacceptable. The youth should understand the truth and chalk out new ways of protest,” he said in a statement.
