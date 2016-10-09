Following protocol: Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police officers conduct a security drillat the Central Station on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Baggage was checked to prevent illegal transportation of contraband and weapons.

Aiming at better security of railway commuters, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a joint security exercise at Central Railway Station on Friday.

P. Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police, GRP, told The Hindu , “Personnel from both forces conducted the exercise in order to instil confidence among railway passengers and other users.”

Hour-long drill

The exercise began around 1.30 p.m. and ended an hour later with over 50 police personnel, including armed men, participating in the exercise. They checked the entrance and exit to the station, and concourse area. Trains and the baggage of passengers were also thoroughly checked.

Railway police officials added that they examined passengers’ baggage to prevent any illegal transportation of contraband and weapons.

The exercise was also conducted to check the preparedness of the two forces and the coordination between them in case of an emergency.

Such exercises will be conducted frequently, officers said.

It may be recalled that the two police forces increased surveillance on Mass Rapid Train System (MRTS) stations following an assault on a college student at Kotturpuram recently.

Vulnerable stretches

The GRP in coordination with the RPF, surveyed and identified the vulnerable stretches on the MRTS line and deployed police teams, both in uniform and in plain clothes, on platforms and moving trains for providing security to passengers, especially women. Passengers are requested to contact the 24x7 helpline 1512 to lodge complaints related to security.





