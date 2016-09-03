The court’s instructions came during a hearing on a PIL plea filed by ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to fill up 171 vacancies in the department within a stipulated time, which were indirectly hindering prompt action against illegal constructions in the city.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan also directed the CMDA and the State government to file an affidavit setting out the periods of compliance for all the aspects recommended by the amicus curie V. Suresh in the issue.

The issue relates to a PIL plea moved by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramasamy seeking action against illegal constructions in the George Town area, especially Sowcarpet and its vicinity.

When the PIL came up for hearing, Mr Suresh submitted a report that since there exists no concept of a Completion Certificate for non-multi-storeyed buildings, persons are occupying spaces floor-wise, even before the upper floors are constructed.

Responding to the submission, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) stated that a scheme is being devised to ensure that Completion Certificate has to be obtained even for these buildings, so that the malady of unauthorised construction is checked.

No electricity, water, and sewerage connections are permanently given till the building is found in order and a completion certificate issued irrespective of whether it is a multi-storeyed building governed by CMDA or other buildings governed by the Corporation, said the AAG.

Recording the submission, the Bench posted the PIL to October 21 for further hearing.