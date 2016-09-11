Due to enmity over sports, Parthiban, on September 5, 2008, entered Rajkumar’s classroom Rajalakshmi Engineering College, and hit him with an iron rod on his head.

The District and Sessions Court-II, Kancheepuram, on Saturday, sentenced to life a former engineering student for murdering his collegemate at Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Thandalam, in 2008.

Convicting the accused, D. Parthiban, a resident of Thalla village in Sivagangai district, under Section 302 of the IPC, the judge asked him to pay a fine of Rs.5,000. If he defaults he would have to undergo six more months imprisonment.

Parthiban and R. Rajkumar were studying B. E. Electronics and Communication Engineering (second year) at the Thandalam college in 2008. Due to enmity over sports, Parthiban, on September 05, 2008, entered Rajkumar’s classroom, and hit him with an iron rod on his head. Rajkumar was rushed to SRMC Hospital, Porur, and was treated for injuries.

A case was filed against Parthiban under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 307 (Attempt to Murder) of IPC. On June 21, 2009, Rajkumar succumbed to injuries at his home at Villivakkam.

As per the orders of Madras High Court, the case was transferred to CB-CID. During the trial, more than 30 witnesses were examined and the judgment was delivered on September 9.