Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 01:05 IST

Gender identification technique a feather in the cap of Madras Vet College

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

First govt. facility in India to offer feather-based sexing for the parrot family of birds

A peculiar problem lies behind the breathtaking colours of Psittacine birds, more commonly known as the parrot family (including parakeets and macaws) — identifying their gender based on morphology is not easy because most of them are monomorphic: both males and females are similar in size and appearance. Now, the Avian and Exotic Pet Unit of the Department of Wildlife Sciences at the Madras Veterinary College (MVC) offers a non-invasive DNA sexing technique by testing a feather for major Psittacine bird species, including budgerigars, lutino and African love birds, cockatiels, cockatoos, conures and macaws.

“We are the first government institution in the country to achieve the breakthrough, even though some private laboratories are offering the facility,” said Dr. A. Prathipa, Assistant Professor in the department. Financial assistance for the initiative came from a corpus fund set up by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Currently, it is difficult to identify the sex of Psittacine birds, especially young birds, which often results in pet lovers bringing home a pair of birds of the same sex.

Important to avian breeding

“Sexing, even of young birds, is important in avian breeding and evolutionary studies. Sexing is currently performed by expensive and time-consuming procedures such as vent sexing, laparoscopy, steroid sexing and karyotyping (a chromosomal evaluation). These procedures may cause pain and are a threat to the [well-being of the] birds,” said Dr. Parthipa, who successfully completed the project.

The MVC follows the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method to identify the gender of birds. “Just bring the feather of the chick or adult bird and we can determine its gender in a couple of days. We can also determine the gender of other birds like pigeons,” she said.

The PCR method substantially reduces stress and bleeding in birds. Sexing is possible in budgerigars from the male’s bright blue cere (the fleshy section above the beak); the female’s cere is a pinkish brown. Similarly, the grey cockatiel has distinguishable features that enable sexing visually, but it is generally extremely difficult in most of the Psittacine species in India.

“Feather sexing results are as accurate as DNA sexing using blood samples. Captive breeding programmes, and the management and conservation of bird species, will be more successful with timely identification of the gender of the birds,” Dr. Parthipa said.

More In: Chennai | Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Residents of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullavoyal say sullage is draining into the Puzhal lake. Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam
D. MADHAVAN

Puzhal lake contaminated by sullage

The bunds of Peerkankaranai lake are overrun with shrubs and thorny bushes and garbage is dumped in the lake.

Residents have called for de-silting of Peerkankaranai lake

Bosskey

I owe what I am to Mylapore: Bosskey

No takers for these toilets

An aerial view of the road from Taramani station.
Liffy Thomas

A long journey now made shorter

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

Traffic bottleneck at Kaliamman Koil Street. Photo: K. Pichumani

Traffic chaos a daily affair

The problems of Ward 128 in Virugambakkam, overlap those of its neighbour. Residents of this locality have to contend with the congestion i... »