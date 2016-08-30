Chennai, 29/08/2016 : (From left to right) : Lakshmi Puri, UN Assistant Secretary General, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Danush and Rebecca Reichmann Tauares, Representative, UN Women multi country office for India, Bhutan, Maldives and Srilanka during the appointment of Aishwarya Rajinikanth Danush as UN Women's advocate foor Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in India in Chennai on Monday.

Aishwaryaa says her digital campains would focus on addressing verbal abuse against women

To make a difference, we need to create awareness and opportunities, inculcate self respect and promote inclusive education to lead the way towards gender equality, said filmmaker and entrepreneur Aishwaryaa Dhanush on Monday, after she was appointed the UN Women Advocate for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.

She was conferred the appointment by Lakshmi Puri, United Nations Assistant Secretary General and the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, an entity of the United Nations working towards gender equality and the empowerment of women.

“UN Women has already charted out a plan and as a part of it, we hope to make more documentaries related to gender issues in the South. There is a lot being said about how issues in the South are not highlighted enough and I hope that they will be spoken about more through digital campaigns and for my part, I pledge to assist UN Women in creating awareness and supporting their cause,” Ms. Aishwaryaa said. When asked about the themes her digital campaigns would focus on, Ms. Aishwaryaa said that verbal abuse against women would be an issue she would seek to address.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Lakshmi Puri said that it was important to break down patriarchal moulds and change perceptions in the country which promote a culture of impunity surrounding the mindsets of perpetrators of violence and abuse against women.

“Women in South India too have their own share of problems which need to be addressed from the sphere of gender equality. With Ms. Aishwaryaa being in the film industry, we hope that she will use films, which is a powerful medium to influence people, and drive home a positive message,” she said.

The UN Women also signed an MoU with the SBI Foundation for a project towards making public spaces safer for women and children across cities.

Sanjukta Raiguru, Managing Director of SBI Foundation, who signed the MoU, said that this was a major step for a revolution to bring about safety and gender equality.