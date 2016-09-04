CHENNAI: TAMIL NADU: 03/09/2016: Oil pipeline leaked last night in a busy T.H Road (Apollo Hospital Junction) and the workers are closing after repair work on Saturday. Photo: V. Ganesan.

Even as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) plugged a leak in an oil pipeline in Tondiarpet on Saturday morning, questions relating to remediation have emerged among residents of the locality. The leak was detected around 10 p.m. on Friday night and fixed some hours later.

Anandan, who works in the vicinity, said he saw oil flowing on the road and that the spot was barricaded by police after locals alerted them. Some sand was sprayed on the road to prevent the oil from running further, he added.

“Two years ago, because of the concerted efforts of residents, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board took some action and residents of Tondiarpet moved the National Green Tribunal,” pointed out M.D. Dayalan, a resident of neighbouring Kasimedu, which too has seen its share of leaks. The oil from the Tondiarpet leak had reached the groundwater and presently, remediation is on. “We are worried if oil from Friday’s leak could have reached the groundwater,” Mr. Dayalan added.

Furnace oil from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s Manali refinery was being pumped in the IOCL line when the incident happened. As soon as information regarding the leak reached IOCL, umping was stopped.

Indian Oil sources said that oil had leaked only in small quantities and the pipeline was at a depth of two metres below ground level. “Wherever leakage has happened, sand has been sprayed over it (sand becomes impregnable arresting further seepage)...such sprayed sand has already been collected and taken to our terminal for further bio remediation,” said the source.

An expert who has worked in cleaning up oil leaks, said when it comes to oil leaks, the Environment Protection Agency (US) Emergency Spill Response protocol has to be followed.

“Since the leak was two metres below ground level and the oil managed to come through layers of soil and tar, it must have been pumped at high pressure. The oil would have travelled downwards too in a similar manner. Ideally, they should drill a bore near the site and check till where the oil has gone. With the rains, the water table is likely to be quite shallow and the oil could have reached there. If it had reached the water table, remediation should begin immediately,” the expert said.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials could not be reached.