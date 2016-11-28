Medicos left out of convocation

more-in

The students of Sri Muthukumaran Medical College, affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, have been left out of the university convocation as the college has not received recognition.

The students blamed the university for the delay and demanded that the convocation be postponed till the college received recognition. A section of parents, including some doctors, have posted their angst on social media.

A total of 150 students were admitted in 2010 and formed the first batch to graduate from the college. As many as 75 students of the batch were admitted through single-window counselling. Every year, the college has been receiving recognition. But writing exams had been a struggle.

The students sought judicial help to pursue house surgeonship. “It is eight months since we completed our course and now when we thought we would get our degree, the university says we are not eligible for the same,” said a student.

“There were 750 students admitted to self-financing medical colleges. They will graduate but we alone are suffering because the university has not taken action,” said Vellathurai, a student’s father, adding: “If necessary, we will stage a protest and prevent the convocation from taking place.”

No registration number

The students said that following the court’s intervention, the university provided them temporary registration numbers with which they pursued their internship.

“Without a permanent registration number, I am not eligible to apply for jobs in the government or higher studies. For all PG courses, including the NEET and the Medical Recruitment Board exam, we have to provide our registration number. Two of my batchmates have been selected to study in AIIMS but they cannot join the course,” said a student.

University registrar T. Balasubramanian said the college had provided provisional pass certificates but without the Medical Council of India’s approval, the university would not be able to issue degree certificates.

“We have neither received the court judgment nor the MCI’s approval. Once we receive it, the university will immediately issue the certificates,” he said.

MCI Vice-Chairman C.V. Bhirmanandham said the issue was discussed in the general body meeting held on November 22. The deliberations would be sent to the overseeing committee which would forward it with its remarks to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “Once the Ministry takes a decision, the government will issue a notification,” he said.

The university is holding its convocation on December 3 and as many as 20,489 students will receive their degree certificates.