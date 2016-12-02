MRTS trains make easy target for canvassers

Desolate stations on the elevated MRTS line between Chennai Beach and Velachery draw illegal advertisements in the form of small posters and stickers. Such advertisement materials are found on the trains too.

Railway officials said every day, on an average, more than three lakh commuters use 132 MRTS trains covering major areas in the city between Chennai Beach and Velachery.

However, as the stations are desolate and trains are not crowded except during rush hour, MRTS trains are more vulnerable to this scourge than are suburban trains. Poor patrolling by Railway Protection Force is said to be another contributory factor.

“Due to the expansiveness of the stations and lesser patronage of the MRTS trains when compared to suburban trains, only a few policemen are put on MRTS route every day,” said an official with the Southern Railway.

Also, railway officials said that as per norms, all trains had to be parked at the yards after duty hours for routine everyday maintenance, where such illegal ads were removed by railway workers.

A similar arrangement has been made at the MTC depots in the city.

“As far as trains are concerned, RPF ensures that such ads are not pasted or at least removed when a train comes from the yard. Such ads in railway stations are removed by workers at these stations at least once a week. Commuters can also alert authorities by dialling helpline numbers that is available in trains,” said an RPF officer.