Be proactive to check water stagnation, residents told

Homeless people seen taking shelter under a lorry in Vyasarpadi as Cyclone Nada hit the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. — | Photo Credit: V_GANESAN

Asked to contact Corporation helplines to report inundation; relief centres, boats, pumps and NDRF personnel on standby

Even as the city reported fewer cases of water stagnation following 30 mm of rainfall on Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation is gearing up to tackle the challenges caused by the possible effects of Cyclone Nada this week.

Speaking to mediapersons at Ripon Buildings after reviewing the situation in each of the zones in the city, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy said 174 relief centres have been readied across the city to house residents in areas affected by inundation last year. “The missing links of drains have been completed at Rs. 91 crore,” said Mr. Reddy.

Urging residents to take proactive measures to check water stagnation in their neighbourhood, Mr. Reddy said: “Residents can call the Chennai Corporation helpline to report water stagnation. Corporation officials have been instructed to help residents in each of the neighbourhoods affected by water stagnation”.

“Pumpsets three times more powerful that that of last year have been readied in six subways maintained by the Highways Department to prevent traffic congestion,” said Mr.Reddy.

Only in Chennai

According to weather blogger R. Pradeep John: “One good strong band which fell over Chennai gave meaningful clouds. A far away cyclone has given [rains] only to Chennai. Most other places in Tamil Nadu got only light showers.” Most of the rains in Chennai on Thursday was reported close to the sea along East Coast Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai. Cyclone Nada is expected to cross somewhere close to Parangipettai-Karaikkal belt by 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday.

Nine trees were uprooted in the city on Thursday. Chennai Corporation teams removed all the trees, clearing traffic on the roads. Ten boats have been deployed by the Fisheries Department in Kargil Nagar in Tiruvottiyur Zone, Burma Nagar in Manali zone, ward office 67 in Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, Rail Nagar in Ambattur Zone, SIDCO Nagar in Anna Nagar zone, Jafferkhanpet in Kodambakkam zone, River View Colony in Alandur zone, Chitra Nagar in Adyar zone, 43 unit office in Perungudi zone and zonal office of Sholinganallur zone.

As many as 35 locations are likely to be affected by inundation in the city. A total of 38 NDRF personnel have been deployed near Basin Bridge with four inflatable boats.

Of the 16 subways maintained by the Chennai Corporation, all remained open for traffic. The six subways of the Highways Department reported no problems of traffic congestion. Thirty eight pumps have been readied in subways. Four common kitchens have started operations to supply food for affected residents.

The civic body received just 25 complaints over the phone on Thursday. Officials received just two complaints through whatsapp. As many as 68 complaints were received through corporation helpline 1913. Just one resident reported civic issue, 10 were completed. The civic body will use 15 mobile high mast lights to rescue residents at night. “We are planning to increase the mobile high mast lights to 100,” said an official. Chennai Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan participated.

Poorly designed civic infrastructure caused a number of road traffic accidents on Thursday. A number of motorcycle riders reported accidents on the service road of Rajiv Gandhi Salai. “I saw a motorcycle rider falling on the service road opposite Tidel park at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Within a fraction of a second, I too fell on the and my helmet hit the pavement. I escaped miraculously,” said M. Isravel, a driver.

Kancheepuram district received incessant rains from Thursday morning. Mamallapuram recorded a heavy rainfall of 110.70 mm, whereas Thirukazhukundram recorded 66.40 mm, Kancheepuram 24 mm, Uthiramerur 40.20 mm, Maduranthagam 33 mm, and Chengalpet 35.40mm. The lowest level of rainfall recorded was in Tambaram, which received only 10 mm of rain. The downpour started in the morning and subsided by evening.

Only a few pockets faced water stagnation in the southern suburbs. Sabapathi Nagar in Moovarasampet village of St. Thomas Mount block, faced inundation due to a speed breaker, which prevented the free flow of water into the drains.