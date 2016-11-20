Residents encroaching the banks of Adyar river have been given a 21-day deadline for vacating their homes by Public Works Department.

Notices were served to residents of Thai Mookambikai Nagar, Dobi Ghana, Quaid E Milleth Nagar, Shanti Nagar and adjoining areas, which were badly affected during the December 2015 floods.

While assessing the reasons for extensive flood damage, it was found that the residents were living on encroachments on the banks of the Adyar river.

Kancheepuram district administration has ordered for rehabilitation of encroachers after strengthening the banks of the river.

Madras High Court has also ordered for removal of encroachments from the Adyar river in Varadarajapuram, Perungalathur and Anakaputhur.

Based on this order, PWD officials served 21-day notice on the encroachers. When the officials visited Anakaputhur on Saturday, residents posed stiff resistance to the move, by saying that they should be rehabilitated within three kilometres and they should be given six months time to vacate.

