‘Yet another victory for Tamil Nadu’

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday upholding its constitutional power to hear the appeals filed against the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award in 2007, the Public Works Department of Tamil Nadu government said it was “yet another victory to the efforts” taken by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

A statement by the Public Works Department Secretary S.K. Prabakar also stated that the Supreme Court has also said the interim order to Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu would continue till further orders. He listed the efforts taken by Tamil Nadu government since 2007 in defending its rights over sharing water from Cauvery river with Karnataka.

The apex court also refused the Centre’s stand that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to hear the dispute. The court also held that it would continue to hear the case on December 15.