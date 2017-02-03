‘Deadlock between PWD, Municipality causing delay in lake rejuvenation work’

The Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavaram has appealed to the State government to end the two-year-long deadlock between the Pallavapuram Municipality and the Public Works Department (PWD) over restoration of Pallavaram Periya Eri and Keezhkattalai lake.

At present, residents receive water only once in a week through taps. Most residents have either fitted Reverse Osmosis (RO) units or buy water through tankers and store it in the sumps. On condition of anonymity, a few residents said that PWD officials were refusing to give a no-objection certificate to the Pallavapuram Municipality to have these waterbodies de-silted, even though the State Government had allocated funds for the work. “The problem of acute water scarcity could have been averted had the authorities intervened and given permission to the Municipality to rejuvenate the waterbodies. The groundwater level has gone down and wells have gone dry. Residents now rely on canned water and tankers for drinking and other purposes,” the members said.