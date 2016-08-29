The Byadarahalli police recovered the highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman in a travel bag near a private college on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Some passers-by noticed a foul smell from the bag with flies hovering around it and alerted the police.

The deceased was aged around 25 to 30 years and was murdered a few days ago as the body was highly decomposed, a senior police officer said. The body has been shifted to the Ramanagaram government hospital and the police have alerted the stations in and around the State to cross-check with missing cases filed. — Special Correspondent