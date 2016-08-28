Water supply to areas coming under North East 2 and North East 3 sub divisions is likely to be affected on Monday. According to a release from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), a 600 MM sized water pipe has been broken leading to wastage of large quantity of water near Shangri-La Hotel, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar.

Noticing the wastage, the authorities swung into action and have taken up repair work to arrest water wastage, BWSSB sources said. In view of this, water supply was affected on Sunday in several areas coming under North East 2 and North East 3 sub divisions. Water supply is likely to be affected in the following areas on Monday also.

The affected areas are: Sanjaynagar, R.T. Nagar, Rehamath Nagar, Jayamahal, Shampura, L.R. Bande, Sultanpalya, Bhoopasandra, Dollars Colony first Phase and surrounding areas.