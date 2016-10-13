Srinivas Prasad to resign from Assembly, Congress

Veteran Congress leader V. Srinivas Prasad, who was dropped from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet during the recent reshuffle, is all set to resign his membership from the Assembly and the party.

The former Minister, who had become a rallying point for disgruntled leaders and legislators after he was “unceremoniously” dropped, told The Hindu, “I have sought an appointment with K.B. Koliwad, Speaker, Legislative Assembly, on October 17 to submit my resignation.”

Mr. Prasad said that he had delayed his decision to resign from the Assembly in the wake of the crisis gripping the State, particularly the old Mysuru region which he represents, following the Cauvery dispute. “I had deferred the decision to quit as it was not right on my part to make a political move, when tempers were high in the Mysuru region,” he said.

While the Congress high command and senior leaders succeeded in assuaging the feelings of M.H. Ambareesh and Qamarul Islam who too lost their ministerial posts, Mr. Prasad had refused to budge. He even went to the extent of seeking a change in leadership.

On his decision to quit the Congress, he said; “The party is being controlled by a coterie comprising a few leaders. They will lead the Congress in the coming Assembly election. The party high command pleaded its helplessness to come to my rescue. What is the point in staying with the Congress?”

Though he refused to reveal his next course of action, he praised both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular). “Both are strong political parties in the State. I will convene a meeting of my supporters in Nanjangud after quitting the from the Assembly and decide the future course of action after taking their advice. However, leaders of both the parties are keen to take me into their fold,” he said.

Mr. Prasad did not mince words to lash out at Mr. Siddaramaiah. “I will soon reveal how Mr. Siddaramaiah, who took my support to become Chief Minister, conspired against me later,” he said.

Mr. Prasad, a Dalit leader, has the credit of representing the Chamarajanagar (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituency five times.