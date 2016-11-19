Office of the Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, will hold a circle-level pension adalat for the half-year ending December 31 during January / February 2017. According to a press release, pensioners and family pensioners who have retired from the Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, having grievances in their pension matters, may submit representations to the Assistant Director (A and P) office of the Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru 560001 by December 31. The adalat will be held at the Chief Post Master General’s office on Palace Road.

