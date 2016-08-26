In view of President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to the city on Saturday and Sunday, the city police have prohibited parking of all types of vehicles on the following roads on both sides.

Roads to avoid

Rajbhavan Road (from C.T.O. Circle to Raj Bhavan Junction), L. H. Road (from Raj Bhavan Junction to Basaveshwara Circle), Palace Road (from Maharani underpass to old High Grounds police station junction), T. Chowdaiah Road (from old High Grounds police station junction to Cauvery junction), Ramanamaharshi Road (from Cauvery junction to Mehkri Circle), Sir C.V. Raman Road (from Mehkri Circle to B.H.E.L. Circle), T. Chowdaiah Road (from old High Grounds PS junction to Raj Bhavan junction), Ali Askar Road (from Raj Bhavan junction to Ali Askar Road junction), Infantry Road (from Ali Askar Road junction to traffic HQ junction) and Queen’s Road (from traffic HQ junction to Patta junction).

The President will participate in an event of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at ISKCON to commemorate the service of two billion meals and the annual convocation of National Law School of India University at Jnanajyothi Auditorium in the Central College campus. During the movement of VVIPs, vehicle users are advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.