Now, Pink Hoysalas to come to the rescue of women, children in distress

more-in

As many as 51 ‘Pink Hoysala’ patrolling vehicles to exclusively address to women and child safety issue will soon be added to the existing fleet of 221 hoysalas in the city.

The pink hoysala will function based on complaints received through the “Suraksha App” and police control room number 100 and will provide quick assistance to women and children in distress.

Starting from Monday, the pink hoysalas with women staff will be stations at sensitive locations frequented by women and children.

“Stationing Pink hoysalas at such locations will also provide moral supports to the women,” said B. Nagendra Kumar , Deputy Commissioner of Police (command centre).

Women and children can download Suraksha App on their mobile phones by providing their name and contact numbers of two persons who can be reached in case of any eventuality.

Those in distress must press the power button five times to seek help. This will immediately send a signal to the command centre, which will direct the nearest pink hoysala to rush to their help. The location of the person in distress can be found through live vehicle tracking system. The staff at the command centre would also communicate the message to the nearest police station to extend help to the pink hoysala staff if needed, Mr. Kumar added.

As many as 5630 women and children have already downloaded the App. However, those who do not have the app can seek help by dialling 100.