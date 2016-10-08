The State government will soon issue regulations, under the Karnataka Education Act 1983, to ensure that Aadhaar is made mandatory.

The Commissioner for Public Instruction will also be asked to coordinate with authorities of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to ensure that schools affiliated to these boards fall in line with this requirement.

Tracking system

Once hundred per cent enrolment is attained, the department plans to link students’ Aadhaar numbers to both the Class X board examination and the Pre-University level. This will help the department put in place a student achievement tracking system and award scholarships.

Double enrolment

“The move will also help us weed out duplication. For instance, currently there are some students who are enrolled in government as well as private schools so that they can get benefits such as uniforms and textbooks from the State. These students are attending only private school but using the government school enrolment for benefits,” said a department official.

Regular checks

“Implementing such a move will help officials monitor admission and attendance regularly and ensure that every child competes elementary education in accordance with the Right to Education Act,” the source added.

