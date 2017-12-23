Bengaluru

KRV demands reservation for Kannadigas in jobs

more-in

A massive rally by the Kannada Rakshana Vedike on Saturday demanding reservation in employment for Kannadigas in government and private sectors, caused traffic snarls on certain roads.

The rally started from National College and culminated at Freedom Park, disrupting traffic flow in the CBD. KRV President Narayana Gowda set a four-month deadline for the State government to implement the Sarojini Mahishi Report’s recommendations, and also cautioned that protests would intensify if the government fails to protect the interests of Kannadigas.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 8:08:09 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/krv-demands-reservation-for-kannadigas-in-jobs/article22268066.ece

© The Hindu