Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday hinted at supporting “any party which offers Bengaluru Mayor’s post to the JD(S)”.

Election to the Mayor’s post will be held on September 18. While the single largest party in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) council, the BJP, is making attempts to get the support of the JD(S), the ruling Congress, which captured power by sealing an alliance with the JD(S) last year, is trying to retain power.

“The JD(S) had sacrificed the Mayor’s post earlier. Party’s State president H.D. Kumaraswamy has now demanded the Mayor’s post for the party. Leaders of both the Congress and the BJP are seeking JD(S) support to capture power. The final call will be taken after discussing the matter with the State president,” Mr. Gowda said after a meeting with party leaders on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had met him earlier and sought the party’s support. Senior BJP leaders are, meanwhile, in touch with Mr. Kumaraswamy, admitted Mr. Gowda.

Those privy to the meeting said a majority of the JD(S) councillor (14 in all) favoured continuing the alliance with the Congress, while there were very few takers for a tie-up with the BJP.