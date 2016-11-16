Protest against non-payment of salaries, demand job security

BENGALURU: As many as 14,531 guest lecturers working in 412 government first grade colleges are threatening to boycott classes in December to protest against non-payment of salaries and demanding job security. On Tuesday, they made an attempt to take out a procession from the City Railway Station towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s house.

Srinivasachar N., State president, Karnataka State Government First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers’ Association, said they had not been paid for five months. “The government claims to have released the funds,” he said.

In addition, the lecturers are also seeking a safety blanket for those who have work experience or have crossed a certain age in the light of the government’s decision to hire 2,500 new lecturers on a permanent basis.

“We will be meeting on December 15 to take a call on an indefinite strike,” Mr. Srinivasachar added.