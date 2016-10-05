Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala on Tuesday sent back the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Bill, which had seen much opposition as it sought to reduce the area to be reserved for parks and open spaces in residential layouts.

The Bill, which was opposed by a section of the society as well as the Opposition, was adopted in July without any discussion by the State Assembly, amidst protests from the Opposition who were asking for the resignation of Minister K.J. George in connection with the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy.

However, the BJP later wrote to the Governor and appealed to him not to give his assent for the Bill, which they viewed as being favourable to the real estate lobby.

According to sources, Governor Vala has sent back the Bill asking the government to hold more discussions on it.

Inclusion

Besides the restriction on reserved areas, the Bill also provides for the inclusion of legislators of the jurisdictional area, representatives of the power supplier to the area and the Pollution Control Board, zilla panchayat CEO, and the deputy registrar of co-operative societies as members of urban development authorities.