Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon Ltd., will be awarded France’s highest civilian order. She has been appointed ‘Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur’ (Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honour) for her contribution to the biosciences and research globally.

“It’s a big honour and recognition for me. For a country like France to give me this honour, is something which I am deeply humbled by,” Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw told The Hindu.

The award will be conferred on behalf of the President of the French Republic at a ceremony later this year.

Other Indians to have received this honour include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Nandita Das, Shah Rukh Khan and Sivaji Ganesan.