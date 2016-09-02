Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 2, 2016
Updated: September 2, 2016 03:11 IST

French honour for Mazumdar-Shaw

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon Ltd., will be awarded France’s highest civilian order. She has been appointed ‘Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur’ (Knight of the National Order of the French Legion of Honour) for her contribution to the biosciences and research globally.

“It’s a big honour and recognition for me. For a country like France to give me this honour, is something which I am deeply humbled by,” Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw told The Hindu.

The award will be conferred on behalf of the President of the French Republic at a ceremony later this year.

Other Indians to have received this honour include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Nandita Das, Shah Rukh Khan and Sivaji Ganesan.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Mangaluru

Complaint filed after camera found in women’s toilet at Mangalore University

Nine more huts to come up on Malpe beach

Corporation resumes pumping from Thumbe dam

App to make highway journeys safe and more comfortable

Trade unions seek citizens’ support for tomorrow’s strike

Karnataka

Yettinahole: Govt. wants land acquisition expedited

Industry to build ISRO’s two spare navigation satellites

She tells stories about impact of human beings in space

Mahadayi tribunal asks three States to settle dispute through talks

Complaint filed after camera found in women’s toilet at Mangalore University

New State sports policy in two months, says Minister


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Rider ‘performs stunt’, girl falls off bike, dies

A pillion rider came under a van after she fell off the bike on Thursday evening. The accident occurred on Old Madras Road in front of Gopa... »