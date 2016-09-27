With only a day remaining for the mayoral elections scheduled on September 28, the Congress is all set to come back to power with an alliance with the JD(S).

The Congress went into a huddle on Monday to finalise its mayoral candidate, for which there is intense lobbying.

With the post being reserved for Backward Classes B-Women, three councillors from the category have been lobbying for the post: G Padmavathi (56), a four-time councillor from Prakash Nagar, P. Sowmya (36), a second-time councillor from Shanthi Nagar, and Lavanya Ganesh (35)from Lingarajapuram ward. Ms. Padmavathi and Ms. Sowmya have emerged as the frontrunners and are backed by Ministers and party leaders.

While Ms. Padmavathi is being backed by Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ramalingareddy, P. Sowmya has the support of N.A. Harris and K.J. George, said sources.

A complaint against Ms. Padmavathi, seeking her disqualification from being a councillor on the grounds that she has provided false information to claim reservation under BCB, is said to be the only hindrance to her in the mayoral race.

Mr. Ramalingareddy declined to comment on the mayoral candidate.

“We are meeting the Chief Minister and party president on Tuesday morning and the two leaders will take a final call on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S), which will get the Deputy mayor’s post reserved for the General category this year, is still yet undecided on its candidate.

Sources said that B. Badregowda, councillor from Nagapura ward, and Anand M., councillor from Radhakrishna temple ward, have been vying for the post.

The JD(S) is also expected to decide on its candidate on Tuesday.

Principal opposition party in the BBMP council, BJP, which has now decided to field its candidates for both mayor and deputy mayor posts, will also decide on their candidates on Tuesday.