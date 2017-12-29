Concerns about roof-top bars in Bengaluru

more-in

The horrific fire in a Mumbai roof-top pub which claimed 14 lives has raised concerns about safety in pubs and restaurants in the city. The incident has sent jitters, especially among residents of Indiranagar, Koramangala and others residential localities, which have a large concentration of such establishments in a small area.

The residents of Indiranagar had earlier this month handed over a list of 24 roof-top pubs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), asking the civic body to take action against them for running without a proper trade licence. Three were shut down, but two were back in business the next day.

“We have been fighting against these roof-top pubs and restaurants for three years. All of them abut residential buildings and we cannot imagine what would happen if a fire breaks out in one of the establishments. This is a real danger,” said Aruna Newton from HAL II Stage Residents' Welfare Association (RWA).

Just three roads in Indiranagar — 12th Main, 100 feet road and 80 Feet Road — have over 90 pubs and bars, of which 24 are on roof-top ones. “It is not just about the noise and nuisance, these pubs are bars have violated building laws, don't have fire clearance or fire safety equipment. We want them to be shut down,” she added.

Koramangala is another locality with a large number of pubs and eateries. “There are a couple of roof-top bars on 100 feet road in Koramangala. None of them have a proper fire exit and many are operating from buildings that don’t have occupation certificates. I dread to imagine what would happen if a fire breaks out in a building. There is no way out. These are disasters waiting to happen,” said Prashanth Guru Srinivas, resident of Koramangala.

Fire audit

Meanwhile, the Fire Department is taking up an audit of roof-top pubs and hotels in Indiranagar. “We have identified 35 buildings in Indiranagar, which have roof-top bars/restaurants. None of them have acquired an NOC from the Fire Department. Our officers are conducting a ground survey and will take appropriate action after further inspection,” said N.R. Markandeya, Deputy Director, Fire Prevention, Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Residents of Indiranagar also met DGP, Fire and Emergency Services, M.N. Reddy recently about the roof-top pubs and restaurants. Sneha Nandihal, president of the Indiranagar I Stage RWA, said that the DGP has promised a meeting with residents and owners of the commercial establishments over the issue.

“The residents of Indiranagar came to me about pubs running on roof-tops. We will be conducting a survey of the buildings and action will be taken against those operating from high-rises (more than 15 metres) without a fire clearance,” said Mr. Reddy.

Indiranagar residents meet ACP (East)

A day after Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner (East) met pub and restaurant owners in Koramangala and suggested alternative areas for revellers to head to on New Year's Eve, representatives from eight RWAs in Indiranagar met the ACP on Friday and raised concerns about his suggestion.

Questioning his decision, the residents in a letter addressed to the ACP said: “We are appalled and shocked at this change in administrative decision to move law and order issues from the CBD to residential areas.”

The residents raised several demands during the meet, including ensuring music from these pubs does not exceed beyond 45dB post 10 p.m., not allowing parking on by-lanes or residential areas, ensuring no revelry spills on to the streets resulting in riotous behaviour and no roof-top bars to be allowed to function.

Mr. Singh said there will be zero tolerance to public nuisance. Police booths would be set up at regular intervals on 100 feet road and 12th Main, and there will be increased patrolling, he told the residents. He has also promised a joint meeting with the Fire Department considering the fire incident in Mumbai.