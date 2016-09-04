KARNATAKA - BENGALURU - 03/09/2016 : Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), Bruhart Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), interacting with representatives from various RWAs' and common commuters had a chance to interact with the top brass of city traffic police, airing specific issues with traffic cops promising action, at an open house event organised by THE HINDU, as part of the “What's Your Issue?” campaign, that focused on garbage issues this week, in Bengaluru on September 03, 2016. Photo: K. Murali Kumar.

A host of issues were raised during their interaction with BBMP Joint Commissioner

Proving that garbage remains one of the primary issues, more than 40 members from residents’ associations and citizens’ groups across the city attended an interaction with Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday. The meeting was facilitated by The Hindu as part of our #WhatsYourIssue? campaign.

Some of the concerns that citizens raised include dumping of garbage on vacant sites, black spots on sidewalks, non-collection and burning of garbage, irresponsible waste management by commercial enterprises in residential areas, and the indifference of garbage contractors.

Residents’ associations were represented from HSR Layout, R.T. Nagar, HAL Layout, Hayes Road, Richmond Town, Langford Town, Sanjaynagar, Shanthinagar, Lavelle Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. The Citizens’ Action Forum, an umbrella organisation for over 110 RWAs also participated in the session.

To keep a check on errant contractors, Vidhaydhar from R.T. Nagar suggested that the BBMP give residents a copy of the contract. “That way, we can keep tabs on them,” he said. This sentiment was echoed by other participants who pointed out that they were unable to contact contractors. “Garbage doesn’t get collected at all. And, there are many times when segregated waste is collected and mixed by the garbage contractor or even dumped at a nearby site,” said D.S. Rajashekar of the CAF.

As a solution, the BBMP is looking at the feasibility of roping in ex-servicemen to keep tabs not just on contractors but also on citizens who dump waste on streets which results in black spots.

Mr. Khan chalked out a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue of garbage being dumped on vacant sites.

“The BBMP will clean it and we will charge twice the amount by way of fine from the owners of such sites. We are also planning to collect an amount at the time of property tax payment to facilitate the maintenance. This will be done at the ward level and the local councillor will also be involved,” he said.

He also discussed a micro-plan where RWAs work with the BBMP to ensure that garbage was segregated, wet waste composted, and dry waste collected.

“Regular meetings can solve this issue to an extent. We will be facilitating at least one meeting every two months,” said Mr. Khan.

Garbage trucks are always overloaded and they spill waste on to the street, so much so that the entire street gets littered again, defeating the point of garbage collection.

Captain Guru Misra, Hayes Road

****

Our ward number 112 does not see waste collection for many days together. Also, while the neighbouring ward has a garden shredder, we do not. We would like help to manage biomedical waste.

Aruna Newton, HAL 2nd Stage

***

Despite the recent inspections at upscale restaurants, they still do not manage waste correctly. We can see some of these hotels segregating waste on the street.

Sunitha Kumar, Lavelle Road