It was not an accident or faulty wiring but arson that gutted an electrical shop in a crowded road in Chickpet early on Friday. The police, on Saturday, arrested the shopkeeper, Narendra Lal Choudhry (26), whom they believe conspired with a friend to set the shop on fire.

Choudhry allegedly asked his friend Gajendra to connect a UPS battery with the main switch of the power line to make it look like a short-circuit. However, the plan went awry, and Gajendra was caught in the blaze.

“We have strong evidence that the accused paid his friend to make the fire look like an accident,” said the Chickpet police.