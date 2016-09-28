All-party meeting against release of water to Tamil Nadu

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) have advised the government against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at an all-party meeting convened to evolve a consensual stand on the vexed issue.

The meeting comes in the light of the Supreme Court’s direction on Tuesday to release 6,000 cusecs over the next three days.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, M.B. Patil, Minister for Water Resources, said the views expressed at the meeting would be discussed at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for in the afternoon, following which a final decision would be taken.

According to Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has “assured the elected representatives to present all their opinions in the Cabinet meeting.” He said the BJP had urged the government against release of water and honour the unanimous resolution passed in the recent special session on the issue.

“Until the talks are held between the executive heads of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that is scheduled on Thursday, the government should not release Cauvery water. The future course of action should be based on the outcome of that meeting alone,” he said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) urged the government against releasing water under any circumstances and to honour the resolution passed in the legislature session.

Former minister and actor Ambareesh was once again conspicuous by his absence at the all-party meeting. For the fourth time, he has abstained from an all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the issue. He was not available for comment, despite several attempts.

Ironically, Mr. Ambareesh had resigned as Union Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting in protest against the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award in 2007.

Senior leaders, including Union Ministers H.N. Ananth Kumar, Ramesh Jigajinagi and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjuna Kharge, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, State Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa, JD(S) leader in the Council Basavaraj Horatti, all Ministers, and legislators attended the meeting chaired by Mr. Siddaramaiah.