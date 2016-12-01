Rs. 7 lakh dumped in parking lot

more-in

Bengaluru: Residents of Madhawan Apartment on Lakshkar Road in Adugodi got a shock on Thursday on seeing bundles of old currency dumped in the parking lot.

The Residents’ Welfare Association alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took responsibility for the money.

The cash amounted to Rs. 7.87 lakh in various denominations.

“We have seized the currency and filed a report with the court concerned seeking necessary directions,” a senior police officer said.

The police have sought CCTV footage from the association to find out who had dumped the cash.

"We suspect someone in the apartment as it could have been unaccounted cash," he said adding that the police would alert I-T officials.