Revellers spoilt for choice

Bengaluru: Even amidst demonetisation blues, New Year revellers are spoilt for choice.

For those not planning to head out of the city, close to 90 parties are listed out on various websites. The cost of passes ranges from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 15,000 per couple. One five-start hotel is offering a group pass for 10 people for Rs. 80,000.

Many are shunning their regular hangouts to head out of the city. “We have been planning a party at a friends farmhouse for the past three weeks. The place does not have a house. Over the past two weekends, we transported tents, a generator, lights as well as cooking equipment there so that we can have a peaceful barbecue on December 31,” said Aakash Mitra, a resident of Jayanagar.

Most holiday destinations in various parts of the State had been booked weeks in advance.

“Parties are fun but they can't beat the beauty of a long drive in the night followed by a stay at a good place out of the city,” says Valerie, who works in Whitefield.

This year, people are preferring farmhouses in Nelamangala, Attibele and Sira, as they offer an affordable place to party. A group has hired a ‘villa’ at Yelahanka for Rs. 35,000 for the night.

“This option is not expensive and it works well for large groups. We considered Goa, but it comes to around Rs. 15,000 per person. Instead, by hiring a farmhouse, we spend barely Rs. 5,000,” said a working professional.