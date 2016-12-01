Reddy paid most vendors at wedding by cheque

more-in

After verification of all records and bills submitted by the former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy and vendors for the wedding, the Income Tax Department is expected to arrive at a final figure on the expenses incurred over the next couple of weeks.

Sources said that a few more bills are to be submitted, following which the department would know the extent of the expenditure. While Mr. Reddy, who was served a notice to submit the bills, appeared before the I-T sleuths on November 25 and sought time for submission of bills, his chartered accountant appeared before the department and produced the documents on Wednesday.

Sources said actor Saikumar, who was given the contract to replicate a temple in Hampi at the Palace Grounds, and other arrangements, also appeared before the I-T Department last Friday, and submitted bills.