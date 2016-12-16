Marks card stumps BU students

more-in

Several first semester postgraduate students of Bangalore University were left stumped when they received their marks card earlier this month. The scores did not match the result sheet they received last year.

A postgraduate chemistry student said the first semester result sheet had different scores compared to the marks card.

“In fact, the errors were so visible that the internal and external marks did not add up to the total in one of the subjects. There is a need for the varsity to rectify it immediately so that it does not affect our job or academic prospects. Firstly, there was a delay in issuing the marks card, and now the mistakes,” said a student, who graduated in June. He also said that he was still waiting for his final semester marks card.

Higher score

Many students pointed out that the marks card reflected a higher score than what they obtained. The university had recalled the same marks cards in July this year as they had revised the pass percentage for those enrolled in affiliated colleges who were under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

University authorities said that they would verify the irregularities and make changes if specific instances were brought to their notice by students.