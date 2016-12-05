Karnataka suspends bus services to Tamil Nadu S

more-in

Security enhanced in Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said that all the 450 services to Tamil Nadu are being run only till Attibele.

"It is a temporary measure and we are closely watching what is happening in Tamil Nadu," said a KSRTC official.

In a bid to prevent any untoward incident in Bengaluru, due the tension prevailing in Tamil Nadu over Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's health, the police have enhanced security in the city.

A total of 250 hoysala and 400 cheetah vehicles have been deployed across the city. a total of 25 platoons of armed reserve police personnel have also been posted across the city.

"There has been no untoward incident till now. This is just a preventive measure and people don't have to panic," said a senior police officer.