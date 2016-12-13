HC dismisses PILs against Akrama- Sakrama scheme

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed all the PIL petitions questioning the legality of the law framed for regularisation of certain types of unauthorised developments and constructions across the State under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B passed the order while dismissing petitions filed by Citizens Forum for Mangalore Development and others.

"There is no merit in these petitions. Accordingly, they are dismissed," the Bench said.

It was contended in some of the petitions that the regularisation scheme is against the concept of planned development envisaged under the law and hence the Akrama-Sakrama scheme was unconstitutional. However, some other petitions, though supported the scheme, had termed the free regularisation were fixed indiscriminately.