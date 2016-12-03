Bengaluru

Ephedrine seized at BIAL

Custom officials on Friday recovered 25 kg of ephedrine, a banned narcotics drug, which was concealed in the inlay of folding files which were scheduled to be shipped to Malaysia.

The value of the seized drug estimated to be Rs. 1.25 crore in the international market.

The officials recovered the drug during routine check at the cargo complex. The officials have detained two persons involved in the smuggling racket and efforts are on to find the others involved.

