Compensation for land loser of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway project ‘irrational,’ says Rameshkumar

Health and Family Welfare and district in-charge Minister K.R. Rameshkumar termed the compensation fixed for the land being acquired for the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway as irrational and said the State government will take up the issue with the Centre to provide relief to the land losers.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Affected Farmers’ Struggle Committee and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) at zilla panchayat premises here on Wednesday.

“Irrational guidance value and the compensation package is the main problem,” Mr. Kumar said.

The concerns raised by the affected farmers including that of compensation will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister and the Cabinet, Mr. Kumar said. “A letter will be written to the concerned ministry at Centre and a meeting will be convened to discuss the issues,” he added.

Responding to farmers at the meeting, Mr. Kumar asked the farmers not to lose heart. “Development should not be taken up at the cost of life of people,” he remarked.

Struggle committee leader G.C. Bayya Reddy explained the problems being faced by hundreds of farmers due to land acquisition process under National Highways Act-1956. The Land Acquisition Act, 2013 which provides for more relief to the land losers should be applied in this case, he demanded.

Malur MLA K.S. Manjunath Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra, Zilla Panchayat president Geetha, vice president Yashoda, ZP CEO B.B. Kaveri participated among others.