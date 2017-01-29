Century Club to complete 100

more-in

A premier institution in the city, Century Club, will complete 100 years on January 31. Founded by Sir M. Visvesvaraya in 1917 with the benevolence of the Maharaja of Mysore Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, it was aimed at providing a common meeting place for bureaucrats, engineers and architects, and offering sport activities, mainly tennis.

President Shoba Neelakantappa on Friday said at present, the club has 6,300 members, including 2,000 women, from all walks of life. The predominant members club include centenarian lexicographer G. Venkatasubbaiah, scientist C.N.R. Rao, and former cricketer Anil Kumble.

“We are digitising old records to help the younger generation and people visiting the city know more about Visvesvaraya and the Dewans of Mysuru. It will be completed by February-end,” club vice-president Rakshit S.P. said.

As part of the celebrations, the club has organised several programmes, which kickstarted on Saturday and will go on till January 31. It includes a fashion show depicting the royal dynasty, pancha veena recital and dances, planting of 100 saplings in the club and in Cubbon Park.

On Tuesday, the centenary celebration and club day musical concert will be held.