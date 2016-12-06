Bishop Cotton school pays tribute to former student Jayalalithaa

Bishop Cotton Girls school remembered their illustrious former student, Jayalalithaa, during the morning assembly on Tuesday, when students and staff observed a two-minute silence for the leader in the morning Assembly. The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away late on Monday night at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, studied in the school in her early years.

The students paid tribute and observed a two minute silence in her memory. “Prayers were held and students sang 'Abide with me',” said school principal Lavanya Mithran. “Her passing is deeply mourned by the school, students and staff,” she said.

A condolence meeting will be held on the school premises on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., with teachers, students and former students of the school, she added.