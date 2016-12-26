At All India Championship Dog Show, canines strut their stuff

more-in

Where the average pet would wag its tail happily at the sight of people, the dogs at the All India Championship Dog Show held at Hebbal on Sunday were a different “breed” altogether — though tempered down in public, they sprung into action when they entered the arena. With over 410 entries and 48 breed varieties, this year’s show conducted by the Silicon Valley Kennel Club, had performances by rare breeds like the Afghan Hound, Schnauzer and Shih Tzu, as well as Indian breeds like the Mudhol Hound.

S. Ethiraj, president of the club said, “Not only do shows like this bring animal lovers together, they also go a long way in promoting awareness of how owners can maintain and train their pets according to the characteristics of their breed.”

Dogs were judged based on how close they came in resembling specific traits of their breed like agility, tolerance, temperament, and resourcefulness. Winners from each breed went on to participate in the All Breeds Championship.

Yashodhara Hemachandran, a breeder and one of the judges, said that well-bred dogs contribute in police agencies, security forces and old age homes, adding, “A well-bred companion dog like the Golden Retriever can provide therapy for ailing patients.”

The participating dog owners, which included seasoned breeders and a few first timers, said that proper care and attention helped the dogs perform well in such competitions. Arun K.C., a dog breeder, said, “I have been in this profession for the past 12 years and I never stress my pets out. They are animals ... it might be a competition for us humans ... for them this it is just fun.” Automation engineer Arvind, who has been participating in dog shows for more than six years, said, “Since my two-year-old Siberian Husky prefers cooler environments, as a precautionary measure I gave it a cold compress and glucose before its turn.”