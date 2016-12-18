Advocate murder: Main accused still at large

more-in

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an advocate at Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday evening. The main accused, however, is absconding.

The police said Madhu (26), a BMTC conductor, came to meet the advocate Jyoti (26) at Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday along with Shivaramu (27), a driver.

An argument ensued between Madhu and Jyoti and he allegedly stabbed her with a knife.

Upon seeing this, Shivaramu fled from the spot, but was caught by the public. Madhu,. however, managed to escape, the police said.

During their interrogation, Mahalakshmi Layout police found that Madhu and Jyoti were from Kanakapura and knew each other from a long time. It is said that Madhu had proposed to Jyoti, but she had started avoiding him. The police are searching for Madhu.