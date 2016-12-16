Aadhar linking for ration cards opposed

more-in

Functionaries of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade staged a protest in front of the office of Department of Food and Civil Supplies here on Friday condemning linking of Aadhar cards to ration cards.

They said people in rural areas have been subjected to inconvenience due to the norm, and forced to travel to taluk centres leaving their jobs for several days. “People are forced to spend lot of money to get the benefit of one kg. of rice for one rupee”, KRRS State vice-president H.K. Narayana Gowda said.

The norm of getting a token every month to take home the ration items of the respective month is also causing trouble to the rural people, the outfits said.

They demanded that Aadhar link should be done at the village level to avoid inconvenience to the people and the token should be given on yearly basis. This will help wastage of time, the outfits said in a memorandum submitted to Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader through the district officials of the department.