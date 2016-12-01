‘NHAI permission not obtained for steel flyover’

more-in

BENGALURU: BJP Deputy Leader R. Ashok on Thursday alleged that the State government had not taken permission from the National Highways Authority of India for going ahead with the steel flyover project.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, he alleged that such a thing had been revealed by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by MP Rajiv Chandrashekhar. He alleged that even environmental clearance had not been obtained.

Responding, Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George maintained that if needed, the government would take permission.

Pointing out that 812 trees would have to be chopped to make way for the project, the minister said the government would compensate the loss by planting 81,000 saplings in various parks, empty spaces and government land in Bengaluru.